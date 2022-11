WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County.

The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing.

Police on the scene told 69 News that the driver lost control of the car, which then rolled onto its roof. The two people's injuries were described by the police as being non-life-threatening.