READING, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported shooting in Reading.

Police and paramedics were dispatched shortly before 2:15 p.m. Monday to the area of North 10th and Spring streets.

Initial reports from the scene were that someone was shot in the head. A short time later, dispatchers said they learned of a second victim about a half-block away, in the 900 block of North 10th Street.

A 69 News crew is on the scene. Refresh this page for updates as more information becomes available.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.