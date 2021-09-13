READING, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported shooting in Reading.
Police and paramedics were dispatched shortly before 2:15 p.m. Monday to the area of North 10th and Spring streets.
Initial reports from the scene were that someone was shot in the head. A short time later, dispatchers said they learned of a second victim about a half-block away, in the 900 block of North 10th Street.
