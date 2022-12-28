WEST READING, Pa. - Two long-time Berks County independent pharmacies are set to merge.

That's West Reading Drug Store, which has been serving people in Berks County since 1897, and Esterbrook Pharmacy, which is currently located on the campus of The Reading Hospital and Medical Center.

Wednesday's announcement raised a few eyebrows, but the owner says there is nothing to worry about.

"The merger is something that has been on my mind since before COVID when we were noticing a lot of synergies between the two pharmacies," said Owner and Pharmacist Eric Esterbrook.

The West Reading Drug Store is the oldest pharmacy serving Berks County. Roughly 300 prescriptions are filled each day at the store off Penn Avenue. In just a few weeks, Esterbrook says workers will take on an additional 170 or so from Esterbrook Pharmacy.

"Since the pharmacies are only a few blocks away, it just makes sense -- business wise -- to have the two under the same roof and consolidate things," added Esterbrook.

Esterbrook owns both pharmacies. He says the merger allows Tower Health Reading Hospital to use Esterbrook's current space to grow and expand. It also allows him to consolidate things.

"Esterbrook Pharmacy and West Reading Drug Store are on the same network. They're on the same computer system, so it's a very seamless transition," he explained.

He says customers can call now to have their prescriptions transferred, or people are welcome to drop in.

Esterbrook says he is very proud to be an independent pharmacy owner. He says every time he has been presented the opportunity to sell, he says he said "no."

"I have a third pharmacy where we do nursing homes. Some of that plays into all of this also," added Esterbrook.

On 69 News the Berks Edition at 10:30 tonight, we'll have more on what happens with the third pharmacy and when Esterbrook will close its doors. We also asked what will happen with prices and Esterbrook's employees.