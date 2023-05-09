READING, Pa. – Ground was broken Tuesday morning for a pair of new playground improvement projects in the city of Reading.
A groundbreaking was held at Baer Park on West Douglas Street. Improvements to the recreation site will include a train engine that shoots water as well as a rain garden.
Also announced were updates to Third and Spruce playground. Plans are in place to install four levels of wheelchair access at the playground and a "pour in place" play surface designed to raise autism awareness.
Reading Mayor Eddie Moran was on hand to make the announcements.
David Anspach, the city's capital projects manager, says improving play spaces is just as important as other investments in the community.
"I think it's one of my goals to make sure that we give back to the community as much as we can," Anspach said. "Parks and playgrounds are just as important as fire stations and police stations."
Officials also highlighted cultural heritage pieces... like the Peace Dove in City Park.