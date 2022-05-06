READING, Pa. — Two longtime restaurants in Berks County soon will be under the ownership of a Wernersville establishment, the businesses announced in recent Facebook posts.
The Pike Cafe at Pike and Moss streets in Reading and Shirley's Cafe & Tequila Bar at 1516 Duke St. in Laureldale will be taken over by Kyle Riggs, the owner of Paradise by the Slice on East Penn Avenue in Wernersville, all three establishments announced.
Mike Pullano, the owner of The Pike and Shirley's, said in one Facebook post that it will take three to four months until the property transfer goes through, "but we're already training Kyle how to be a Pike and Shirley person."
Riggs and Pullano did not immediately respond to messages left for them seeking comment.
Nothing will change at The Pike or Shirley's, Riggs said on the video. He said he's keeping the same staff and will have the same menu.
"So your favorite bartender and your favorite server at The Pike and Shirley's will be right here," Riggs said.
"We're not going to fix something that isn't broke," Pullano said. "We're going to keep the tradition going, all you beautiful people."
Riggs bought Paradise by the Slice at 63 E. Penn Ave. three years ago.
"Through COVID, we went through a tough time," he said on the Facebook post, "but we were ready to expand. We have an awesome crew over there, awesome experience, awesome establishment."
Pullano said Riggs "came to me about six months ago and said, 'Michael, we're looking for a couple more restaurants in Berks County.'"
Pullano said he told Riggs he had promised his wife he would retire when he turned 65, and he turned 62 this year.
"I looked at him, and I said, 'Kyle, look no further – The Pike and Shirley in three years,'" Pullano said. "So we started talking, and we made each other an offer we couldn't refuse."
Pullano opened The Pike in a former pretzel store and bakery in 1985, according to its website. It claims to have established Berks County's first wing night.
The website says it has grown from a corner bar into a restaurant "serving everything from nachos, Pike fries, daily homemade soups, sandwiches, to filet mignon, crab cakes and seafood and pasta specialties."
Shirley's observed its eighth anniversary on Wednesday. It is known for salads, cauzuelas, classic pizza, bolis and pizzadillas.
The Facebook posts say gift cards issued for The Pike and Shirley's will work continue to work at the restaurants as well as at Paradise.
In another Facebook post Thursday, Riggs and Pullano announced that The Pike will open its Pike Patio at 4 p.m. on May 11. It initially will open at 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, after which it will open seven days a week.
The patio will have a full-service bar and its regular wing nights.
Paradise by the Slice also has a regular wing night.
Pullano said in the video that patio offerings will include live music, viewing of live games, cornhole games, with "a lot of special events planned for this summer." There will be 14 TVs on the patio in addition to the 50 TVs inside The Pike, Pullano said.
"It is the place to be this summer," Pullano said.