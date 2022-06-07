READING, Pa. - Election Services confirms the counting of the mail-in ballots for Berks County is certified.
The Elections Director tells 69 News that two sets of results were certified on Monday.
The first set of results includes dated and non-dated mail-in ballots. The second set of results does not include non-dated ballots.
Officials tell 69 News, provisional ballots cast between 8 and 9 p.m. have yet to be fully counted due to a court case.
Attorneys for David McCormick filed an appeal following an unanimous vote by Berks County commissioners denying a challenge that asked the elections board to not count provisional ballots cast after 8 p.m. on May 17.
The haring will be held on June 9th at 9:00 a.m. in front of Berks County Judge James Lillis.
Elections code prevent the provisional ballots from being counted until the case is resolved. It's expected that all of the ballots will be counted and the results re-certified by the end of the week.
McCormick conceded to Dr. Mehmet Oz on Friday evening in the Pennsylvania Republican primary race. McCormick acknowledged that a statewide recount wouldn't give him enough votes to make up the deficit against Oz.
Now, Oz will go on to face Democrat John Fetterman in the general election.
Fetterman is currently in recovery after having a stroke in the days leading up to primary election day last month.