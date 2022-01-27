Car crash generic

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle collided with a fire truck in Berks County Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the 5000 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Exeter Township Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Dan Miller said a fire crew was dispatched to a mutual aid emergency in Amity Township. Their Tower 25 1995 Seagrave Aerialscope truck collided with another vehicle while responding.

Miller said no firefighters were injured in the crash, but the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Their condition is unknown.

Miller said the Department is cooperating with Exeter Township Police as they investigate the accident.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you