EXETER TWP., Pa. - Two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle collided with a fire truck in Berks County Thursday morning.
The incident occurred in the 5000 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Exeter Township Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Dan Miller said a fire crew was dispatched to a mutual aid emergency in Amity Township. Their Tower 25 1995 Seagrave Aerialscope truck collided with another vehicle while responding.
Miller said no firefighters were injured in the crash, but the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital by EMS.
Their condition is unknown.
Miller said the Department is cooperating with Exeter Township Police as they investigate the accident.