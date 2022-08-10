MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Firefighters in Muhlenberg Township were pressed into action again on Wednesday.

They were dispatched shortly before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 3800 block of North Alabama Avenue. We're told they arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in the home's 2-car garage.

Rescue crews quickly went to work, removing one person from the home after he went inside to retrieve some pets. He and another person were then transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to a fire official on the scene. All of the pets got out safely.

Fortunately, firefighters managed to quickly stop the fire from gutting much of the home. It appeared they contained most of the damage to the garage and a living area above it.

Investigators said the fire started outside the home, but they have not yet determined the cause.

1:44 Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch Dispatchers initially reported a fire in a bedroom and flames spreading throughout the home.

This is the second major house fire in Muhlenberg Township in the past week. On Friday, flames destroyed a home on Wagon Wheel Lane in the township's Cherokee Ranch development. Firefighters not only battled the blaze but an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature of 100 degrees. The RealFeel temperature at the time of Wednesday's fire was 91 degrees.