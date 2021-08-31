Reported shooting in Reading
Jimmy Raxasena | for 69 News

READING, Pa. - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Reading Tuesday night.

Police responded to the reported shooting on South 10th Street near Cherry Street.

There is no word on the condition of the two people taken to the hospital.

Police say multiple people are in custody.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.