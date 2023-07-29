READING, Pa. - Two teenagers have been arrested for their alleged role in a shooting that killed a 47-year-old man back in January.

19-year-old Julio Nival, of Reading, and 18-year-old Angelo Delgado, of The Bronx, N.Y., were arrested in connection to the Jan. 18 shooting of Eric Ferrar. Ferrar was fatally wounded by bullets fired from three guns on the 300 block of Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. that night, and he later died at Reading Hospital.

Nival and Delgado – who investigators say are half-brothers – were seen on city security cameras fleeing the scene along with the suspected third gunman, who has not been identified.

According to court documents, Nival and Delgado were pulled over together on Feb. 17 for an unspecified reason, during which police recognized them from the security footage. Both provided their cell phone numbers to police, which investigators used to track their activity on the night of the shooting.

Nival and Delgado are charged with first- and third-degree murder, conspiracy and other related charges. They are being held without bail at Berks County Prison.