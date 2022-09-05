EXETER TWP., Pa. – Two people are in the hospital after a wreck in Exeter Township involving teenagers suspected of having alcohol in their possession.
It happened on Route 422 at Center Road.
Police said two teenagers collided with another car at an intersection and the teens' car overturned.
A good Samaritan said she and her husband helped a passenger get out of one of the cars.
Police said the two teenagers are in the hospital, while the other driver sustained minor injuries. The teen who was driving is reportedly having blood drawn to be tested.