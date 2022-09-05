EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County.

The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.

A good Samaritan said she and her husband helped a passenger get out of one of the cars.

Police did not provide information about the extent of the teens' injuries, but the teen driver was reportedly having blood drawn to be tested.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.