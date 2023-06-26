...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, and
Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Eastern Chester, Lehigh,
Monroe, Northampton, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western
Montgomery.
* WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with locally heavy rain are expected across the
watch area this afternoon and this evening. Widespread
rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches with localized amounts of 3-5
inches are expected. These totals may result in flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&