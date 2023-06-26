READING, Pa. - Two teenagers were injured by gunfire in Reading.

Shots rang out in the area of Front and Elm streets on Saturday, police say.

A 15-year-old suffered a gunshot to the chest and a 19-year-old was hit in the leg, police say.

Both are expected to recover.

Police did not comment on what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Scroll down for comments if available