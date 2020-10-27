WEST READING, Pa - It's nothing new. You've heard it before. Your favorite places to eat and drink are struggling.
"It's very important to keep West Reading alive and occupied, all the buildings, just because that's what's going to keep our community vibrant,” said Tina Shenk, new owner and West Reading business advocate.
Maybe not what many would see as the best time to revive twin businesses WineDown and WhiskeyBar, but Shenk has stepped in to make it happen, with plans to reopen November 6.
"I think when you make investments if you can buy low, once it starts going back up you can make it a little more successful,” said Shenk.
Governor Wolf encouraged the State Liquor Control Board to waive license fees for 2021, which could provide a little help to restaurants and bars.
In a statement provided to 69 News, the PLCB says it's evaluating the proposal.
And it might not just be one license fee, but perhaps a handful, including fees from permits for Sunday sales, special occasions, and off-site catering.
"It means a lot that somebody cares to do that but secondly it is a struggle for business owners to make money,” Shenk explained. “Most businesses are just paying their bills. No profit."
As West Reading staples Whiskey Bar and WineDown get set to reopen, those behind the businesses say ultimately it's about capacity limits being increased that will help the most.
"Whether it's at 75 percent capacity or sitting at a bar, I know people are fearful of even coming to closed in places, however, that's really what's gonna make the difference because so many people are hanging on by a thread,” said Shenk.
A thread that similar establishments across Berks are hoping could be made a little stronger.