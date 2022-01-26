READING, Pa. - 20 people are displaced after firefighters battled two separate fires in Reading Wednesday.
Firefighters were sent to the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue after a fire broke out in the basement of an apartment building, according to Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss. One person was taken to the hospital due to respiratory issues related to smoke. The person is expected to be ok.
10 people have been displaced due to the fire. The building has been deemed unsafe.
The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced. The fire remains under investigation.
Shortly after battling the flames, fire crews were sent to another fire at an apartment building on the 1500 block of North 11th Street around 4:45 p.m., Searfoss said. The building was occupied at the time and all the occupants were evacuated.
The damage was minor. Firefighters were able to douse the flames before they spread to the roof.
The fire at the apartment building on North 11th Street also displaced 10 people.