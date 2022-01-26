Generic fire truck

READING, Pa. - 20 people are displaced after firefighters battled two separate fires in Reading Wednesday.

Firefighters were sent to the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue after a fire broke out in the basement of an apartment building, according to Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss. One person was taken to the hospital due to respiratory issues related to smoke. The person is expected to be ok.

10 people have been displaced due to the fire. The building has been deemed unsafe.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced. The fire remains under investigation.

Shortly after battling the flames, fire crews were sent to another fire at an apartment building on the 1500 block of North 11th Street around 4:45 p.m., Searfoss said. The building was occupied at the time and all the occupants were evacuated.

The damage was minor. Firefighters were able to douse the flames before they spread to the roof.

The fire at the apartment building on North 11th Street also displaced 10 people.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you