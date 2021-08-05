CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — There's a DNA profile, and there's even a face, but the story of a woman's death remains a mystery, and so does her identity.

"Where this body was found, I mean, the person could've been from California and just on their way through and got picked up by the wrong person," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Daniel Womer, who investigates cold cases for Reading-based Troop L. "There's just too many unknowns."

Twenty years ago, Jane Doe's body was found alongside Route 10, just off Interstate 176, wrapped in sheets inside a trash bag. Someone walking by made the discovery.

Officials said the woman had no identification and, based on the level of decomposition, may have been there for up to two weeks before she was found.

Estimates put her between 20 and 40 years old, around 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and about 130 pounds, but that information and a bust, created using x-rays shortly after her discovery, are all investigators have to go on.

Jane Doe - Berks cold case

The bust of a woman who was found dead alongside Route 10 in Caernarvon Township, Berks County, on Aug. 21, 2001.

"A lot of these are hard with an unidentified person, because once you identify them, then that opens up a slew of questions," Womer said. "You go talk to their family. [They could say] well, they had problems with the boyfriend or whatever, and that's where you start developing suspects."

An autopsy was done, but investigators still don't know how she died, though they believe it was likely a homicide.

Dental records were inconclusive in identifying her, and her DNA profile never hit a match, so not long after she was discovered on that hot 21st day of August in 2001, her case quickly went cold.

"It's just sad," Womer shared.

If you have any information about this case or think you might recognize the woman, call the state police in Reading at 610-378-4011.

Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.

Crime Alert Berks County text-a-tip

