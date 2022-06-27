Pennsylvania Lottery
MOHNTON, Pa. - A lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Berks County. 

The jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill on New Holland Road in Mohnton. 

The ticket for the June 24 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 4-7-11-20-21.

Turkey Hill earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

