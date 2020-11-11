When you pick a place for lunch, you might think of your favorite restaurant, or you try somewhere new. Perhaps, you just can't stop thinking about French onion soup.
"My mom and I actually just went for lunch," Alexandria Miller said. "I was pregnant at the time and I was craving some of the soup there, so that's why we ended up there."
Whatever the reason, sometimes you're just drawn to a place. Sometimes, that place is Longhorn Steakhouse in Wyomissing.
Miller, who works as a technician in the emergency room at Reading Hospital in neighboring West Reading, was there for the soup.
Just a few tables away was Michele Whitmoyer, a part-time usher at Santander Arena in Reading. She was having lunch with friends.
The restaurant's general manager, Michael Carter, was in the kitchen.
They are three strangers who would soon get to know each other.
"We heard a man call out for help," Miller recalled.
That man was Earl "Snap" Deeter, who was having lunch with his daughter, Sue.
"When we walked over, we saw a woman completely unresponsive," Miller said. "She looked lifeless, and it was pretty scary."
One of Whitmoyer's friends heard the commotion.
"She said there's a lady on the floor, so I quick went over. She was dead as a doornail," Whitmoyer said.
In the middle of lunch, Sue stopped breathing. She had no pulse.
Carter ran out from the kitchen. He lifted Sue out of the booth and got her on the ground, and then those three strangers all started CPR, taking turns on the chest compressions until Western Berks Ambulance paramedics arrived. They shocked her and rushed her to the hospital, leaving Carter, Miller, and Whitmoyer to wonder if she made it.
Miller's mom posted about the eventful lunch on Facebook. Miller's cousin responded.
"It turns out the woman that we saved was my cousin's cousin on the other side of the family," Miller said, "and we had never met before, but we couldn't believe like how small the world it was that, like the person that I had resuscitated was actually someone related.
Meanwhile, Whitmoyer was making another connection. She was having lunch with a friend, encouraging her to seize the day after telling her about what had just happened to Sue.
"And I said to my girlfriend, 'Kathy, do what you wanna do,' you know," Whitmoyer said. "Look what happened to this lady. I said we were having lunch, yadda, yadda, yadda, and she started to look funny, and she said, 'Oh my God, Michele. That was my cousin!'"
Sue was alive and well. It was a long road. She spent more than a week in the ICU. She has a pacemaker and a defibrillator now. She's able to look after her dad and spend time with her sons.