WASHINGTON — 2020 census data released Thursday show an increase in the population of both Reading and Berks County over the past decade.
Berks County, which is also designated by the U.S. Census Bureau as the Reading Metropolitan Statistical Area, gained more than 17,000 residents, a 4.2% increase since the 2010 census count. The county's population now stands at 428,849, making it Pennsylvania's ninth-largest county.
Reading's population rose from 88,082 in 2010 to 95,112 in 2020, a 0.4% increase. The city's population is now at its highest level since the 1960 census count of 98,061.
Both city and county officials made a big push amid the COVID-19 pandemic for all residents to participate in the census count. Reading officials announced last September that the city had achieved a 100% response rate, with 56% of households submitting their census form on their own, and the other 44% being reached by door knocks.
In terms of MSA rankings, the Reading MSA, with the population of 428,849, is now the 127th largest among the 927 MSAs in the U.S., according to the census.
On the state level, Pennsylvania now has a total population of 13,002,700, an increase of 300,321 since 2010. Despite that increase, the state will still lose one of its 18 seats in the House of Representatives.
The data released Thursday will be used to redraw political maps across the country and determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year.