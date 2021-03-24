READING, Pa. — 2020 was a rough year for many. More than 850 people have died of COVID-19 in Berks County, according to the coroner, but it was also the worst year for overdose deaths.
"We are in the midst of an opioid and drug crisis, causing death too often," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
In 2020, Berks County recorded 130 drug-related deaths. It's something acting Coroner Jonn Hollenbach said is troubling.
"We're already in the double digits for 2021," Hollenbach said, "so that doesn't appear to be slowing down."
Hollenbach said 101 of the 130 drug deaths involved fentanyl. Both he and Adams said it's a growing problem.
"The reason fentanyl is getting mixed with all this stuff is it's synthetic, so it can be manmade," Hollenbach explained. "Cocaine, heroin is all grown [and] starts off as a leafy product, and fentanyl can be made in a lab very easily, very cheaply, and mixed with stuff."
He said oftentimes, street-level dealers may not even know what they're selling, and the buyers don't know what they're getting.
"They're getting more than they bargained for," Adams said, "and the result is they're dying."
Overdose deaths have continued to climb over the last few years, but in 2020, Adams said he believes the COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to the drug epidemic because more people were living in isolation, and treatment was harder to come by.
"That may have caused them to kind of lose sight, their mental health has suffered," said Adams. "Where do they turn? They turn to using drugs."
Hollenbach said fentanyl is estimated to be between 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. He attributed drug use nowadays to playing Russian roulette, saying any given high could be the user's last.