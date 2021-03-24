NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Advisory for... Mercer County in central New Jersey... Southwestern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey... Southwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey... Southern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include... Trenton, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Ewing, Norristown, Pottstown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, and Princeton. This includes the following highways... New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8A and 9. Pennsylvania Turnpike between exits 340 and 358. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 59 and 76. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 4 and 8. Northeast Extension between exits 22 and 43. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. &&