BERKS, Pa. | The beginning of the pandemic was a major adjustment in the way we viewed travel and interactions. Drive up deliveries were a large part of the world opening up again, people in cars seeking necessities in the early days of COVID.
But how do you protect yourself if you don't have the right PPE? It's the acronym that worked its way into our everyday language: Personal Protective Equipment. If you didn't have enough of it in the beginning of the pandemic, it was almost impossible to get any more.
“There were people in healthcare telling us we're cutting plastic liter soda bottles right now and trying to tape them to a headband because there was nothing available.” says Albright College’s Adelle Schade.
Schade remembers hearing from frontline workers. “They were scared, you could see it in them, you could read it in their emails when they would contact us. There was desperation, nobody knew what to expect. “
Frontliners were trying to save lives, while knowing they were risking their own. Berks County desperately needed PPE and fast.
What happened here based on that need, is nothing short of remarkable.
Just before Adelle learned about the shortage, Ellen Albright of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance had gotten Adelle and other Berks County leaders together, in anticipation that they would be able to be helpful in some way.
When they learned of the PPE issue, they had their purpose and almost immediately created the Berks PPE Resource Network. It was made up of local colleges and universities, nonprofits and businesses. They began making face shields with 3-D printers.
They had created a manufacturing unit within three weeks. More than 110 volunteers were making the shields inside the Googleworks, schools, or even their own homes. One family created an around the clock schedule, so their 3D printer was printing 24 hours a day. The organization had 93 printers operating from April until August.
“We 3D printed a little over 85,000 units. We disbursed them out to 255 organizations around Berks County. “ recalls Schade.
All of this was for free. Their hope was to fill the gap until businesses could retool and start making shields to sell.
“I think what I've learned is how special Berks County is.” says Schade.
The dedication to helping others Schade and others like her have shown, are an example of what people are willing to do for each other in hard times. It is a beacon of what we can accomplish when we work together.