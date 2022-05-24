READING, Pa. - Door to door, once a week. Smiles and conversation. A friendly how are you when the world was changing.
This gave folks a sense of connection.
"We knew it was a difficult time for our students, our staff, our communities, our families, our parents, so we said let's go out to them," said Andrew Kidd, principal at Southern Middle School in Reading.
When students couldn't come to school, teachers showed up at their homes.
He created family nights before the pandemic. Every Wednesday, families came to the school for a meal. Then it all stopped.
"So we finished out the 2020 school year, obviously being at home and then the next school year we said what can we do differently," Kidd said.
Drew knew they needed to do something to continue the bonding that family nights started. That's when he came up with Adopt A Block. He got teachers, staff, and volunteers to create care packages, and once a week they picked a street in a neighborhood, and knocked on every door.
"When we had staff and community members knock on the door and kids would light up, their teacher would light up, so they would see each other and have a conversation again that renewed that ability to look at each other and say, 'hey let's make sure that you feel OK, you're supported through virtual learning,' because it was obviously very tough," Kidd said.
"So Drew is pretty much a rock star," said Reading School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Murray. "He sets a happy atmosphere to work in for his teachers and his kids. He's very supportive and now with this program Adopt A Block it goes beyond these four walls."
They delivered meals, information about COVID-19 testing and vaccines, internet access, and health insurance .. school supplies, arts and crafts. they were making connections on doorsteps.
"Just thinking about that, this was a collective effort of so many organizations," Kidd said. "This was a total community effort and it was a beautiful moment for all of us."