READING, Pa. - After returning for just one year post-pandemic, the Berks Book Bonanza Committee has announced the cancellation of the 2022 sale.
The committee says the decision to cancel the book sale was made after months of searching for a new sorting and sale location. A release from the committee says an ideal location was not found.
The Berks Book Bonanza left the VF Outlets following their 2017 sale. It was held in the former Gap and Gap Kids stores of the Berkshire Mall in recent years.
Organizers told 69 News last year the sale was going to possibly have a new home at Berks County's south campus on East Wyomissing Avenue in Mohnton. The current news release from organizers say the sale will have a permanent home at the anticipated south campus following upcoming renovations.
Organizers plan to host the Berks Book Bonanza in 2023 and say they are hopeful for a highly successful sale.
“Book Bonanza is a beloved community event and many, many people look forward to our large and wide-ranging selection,” said Judy Ellsworth, member of the Book Bonanza Executive Committee. “We have made the difficult decision that since we have not found a suitable space for a huge, successful sale, we will skip Book Bonanza 2022 and instead focus on making Book Bonanza 2023 bigger and better than ever in our new, permanent, and newly renovated space.”
Berks Book Bonanza organizers say they held their most successful sale last year at the Berkshire Mall, but members of the search committee continued to look for a more permanent placement.
The 2021 used book sale raised a record of $104,015 in July, benefitting the Friends of Berks County Public Libraries and the Reading branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
There is no set date for next year’s sale and collection period. More information will be announced on the Book Bonanza website.