HARRISBURG, Pa. - HARRISBURG, Pa.- The Pennsylvania Farm Show offers endless opportunities for excitement, education and experiences in the world of agriculture.

2022 was a challenging year for many in the agriculture industry with inflation taking a toll.

"Historically, milk price hit some records, record high in 2022 but unfortunately some of those input costs also reached record highs with feed costs, fertilizer costs, diesel fuel and other energy costs," says Zach Myers, Risk Education Manager for Center for Dairy Excellence.

Dairy farmers look for efficiencies to offset those higher prices.

Another commodity impacted by the times is sunflower oil because of the war in Ukraine. Sunflower oil has been hard to come by, something that could affect Dieffenbach's potato chips.

"The Uglies here are fried in 100% sunflower oil," says Elam Dieffenbach, retired owner.

That is when it's available.

Something new this year that Dieffenbach's brought to the farm show is a replica of how Uglies chips are made.

"I just made a kind of a mockup of how we do things," says Dieffenbach. "It's not working, but it's pretty much how we peel them, slice them, fry them and package them."

In the East Hall birds are noticeably absent. State agriculture officials made the call not to exhibit live poultry for safety reasons related to the avian flu.

"You can imagine if they even allowed 50 birds to be here. If they got sick on the last day of the farm show, and then went to 50 different farms, we would have a disaster on our hands," says Capri Stiles-Mikesell with Penn State Extension and PA 4H.

Stiles-Mikesell, a biosecurity educator, is teaching small flock owners preventative measures to protect their animals.

"It'll [avian flu] come back when the wild water-fowl return, when they're migrating back," says Stiles-Mikesell. "It'll be a very, very high-risk time."