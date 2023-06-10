READING, Pa. - The Reading Police Department said officers responded around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday to the area of Brookline Plaza and Pershing Boulevard for a report of shots fired. That is a few blocks away from Kenhorst Boulevard in the Oakbrook section. Police said when they arrived a man was found laying in the street wounded. Investigators said he was taken to Reading Hospital, where he died.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said there was a dispute at a party that lead to gunfire. He tells 69 News the victim graduated from Wilson High School earlier in the week.

The Berks County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Chris G. Marc Nicholas, 18, of Spring Township. According to the Coroner's Office, Nicholas attended Wilson High School. The High School posted an announcement on its website saying a 2023 graduate passed away unexpectedly. "As a community, the Wilson School District wants to express our sincerest condolences to the student's family," the High School said in part in a statement. The High School said it will provide counseling services to students requiring assistance on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon in its library. It is asking people to keep the family in their thoughts.

The Coroner's Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Reading Police Department Investigations Division or Crime Alert Berks County. Police said the investigation is ongoing. According to police, there is no suspect information at this time.