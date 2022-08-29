READING, Pa. (AP) — The Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center's 20th anniversary season may be over, but the downtown Reading venues still have reason to celebrate.

The venues announced Monday that the big season, which concluded June 30, was the second best financially in their history, producing a gross profit for the first time in four years and beating their budgeted loss for operations during 2021-22.

That loss was projected as the Penn Street arena and the North Sixth Street theater continued to bounce back from the struggles brought on by the pandemic.

"Coming out of COVID we faced many challenges, and our staff met all those challenges head on," David Farrar, the venues' general manager, said in a news release. "This year's record setting results are a product of our teams' hard work and dedication. None of this would be possible without our great promoter partners, artists, the Berks County community and beyond who have come out and supported concerts, Broadway, Reading Royals hockey games, and various events throughout the year helping us achieve these incredible milestones."

The 20th season featured 153 events at the arena, including a full schedule of Royals games, and 129 events at the theater, officials said.

That, they said, allowed the venues to post record-setting numbers in multiple categories, including the city's amusement tax and revenue generated by the Reading Parking Authority.

The venues said they are already off to a great start at building on their success in the current season.

Tickets are already sold out for Trey Anastasio Band and Goose's joint appearance at the Santander Arena on Nov. 19, and limited ticket remain for Walker Hayes' concert on Oct. 7. Appearances by Gabriel Iglesias, MercyMe, Jeff Dunham, and Daddy Yankee are also on the arena's schedule.

The Santander Performing Arts Center recently announced its 2022-23 Broadway season, which will include performances of "Legally Blonde," "Fiddler on the Roof," and "Hairspray."

"2022 started off great for our venues with a huge run of shows in August," said Matt Christine, the venues' director of marketing. "We are excited to keep the momentum rolling in our 21st season as we continue to bring diverse, one-of-a-kind entertainment to Berks County."