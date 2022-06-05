A picture-perfect day on Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County suddenly turned tragic. A man drowned at the lake Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said crews were called to the Old Church Road area of Blue Marsh Lake around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a possible drowning. Rescue boats were rushed in and a drone could be seen in the sky above.
"We did a search and divers did in fact recover a 21-year-old male, who had drowned here at the lake at that area," said Park Ranger Nathan Freiwald.
Freiwald tells us the man who drowned was swimming. He said the man was at the lake with acquaintances.
"Basically, what we think is he swam out too far and couldn't get back in, got tired and went down," said Freiwald.
As people head to the ake to swim, Freiwald is urging swimmers going out to wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket.
"This was 100 percent preventable if flotation devices were used, a life jacket, please wear a life jacket," said Freiwald.
The man has not been identified. Authorities said he is not from this area.