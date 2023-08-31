SPRING TWP., Pa. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested last weekend after fleeing from police in Spring Township, Berks County.

According to the Spring Township Police Department, Keanna Czimcharo was pulled over on Paper Mill Road for not using a turn signal on Sunday, Aug. 20.

When asked to identify herself. Czimcharo provided a false name because she had an active warrant for probation violation, police said. Upon discovering this, police asked Czimcharo to call someone to pick up her child — who was in her car at the time of the traffic stop.

But as soon as a friend arrived to pick up the child, Czimcharo got out of her car and fled the scene on foot. She ignored officers' commands to "stop running," police said.

Czimcharo was eventually taken into custody and charged with escape, police said.