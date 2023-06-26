RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Fleetwood Police Chief said he expects a section of Route 222 in Richmond Township to be closed for hours.

"Our department was dispatched for a weather-related incident," said Fleetwood Police Chief Dale Ulshafer.

Multiple poles with wires came down on Route 222 in Richmond Township. That caused a stretch of the road to be shut down.

Chief Ulshafer said crews are still looking into what caused the poles to come down. He said it looks like the wind is to blame.

"Additional information was eventually given to us as a tractor trailer had some wires that eventually came down on top of the truck," said Ulshafer.

The person inside the truck was not hurt. Authorities closed the road at routes 222 and 662 and 222 and Route 73. Detoured traffic is going through Fleetwood.

"It's complicated mostly because shutting down the highway is the easy part, but it's all the feeder roads that are getting traffic," said Chief Ulshafer.

Met-Ed is showing on its outage map that as many as 500 homes and businesses have lost power in this area.

The road remains closed while Met-Ed makes repairs. Police are asking everyone to avoid this area at this time.