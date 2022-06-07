Western Berks Free Medical Clinic check presentation

A $25,000 Highmark Foundation Awards Grant was awarded to Western Berks Free Medical Clinic. 

 Patrick Manwiller, 69 News

READING, Pa. - A $25,000 grant was awarded to Western Berks Free Medical Clinic on Tuesday morning. 

The Highmark Foundation Awards Grant will advance the Robesonia-based Clinic's plans to open a satellite in the city of Reading.

During a ceremony on Tuesday, clinic representatives said the funding will support plans to double the number of uninsured individuals receiving services.

The satellite will be located on the campus of Mary's Shelter, located in the 600 block of Kenhorst Boulevard. 

Clinic representatives say the location was selected for its proximity to the majority of medically underserved adults in Berks County.

It will open later this year and is expected to accommodate an additional 100 patients monthly for primary care, women's care, and chronic disease management.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you