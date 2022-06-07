READING, Pa. - A $25,000 grant was awarded to Western Berks Free Medical Clinic on Tuesday morning.
The Highmark Foundation Awards Grant will advance the Robesonia-based Clinic's plans to open a satellite in the city of Reading.
During a ceremony on Tuesday, clinic representatives said the funding will support plans to double the number of uninsured individuals receiving services.
The satellite will be located on the campus of Mary's Shelter, located in the 600 block of Kenhorst Boulevard.
Clinic representatives say the location was selected for its proximity to the majority of medically underserved adults in Berks County.
It will open later this year and is expected to accommodate an additional 100 patients monthly for primary care, women's care, and chronic disease management.