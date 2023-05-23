GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Flames and smoke could be seen for miles coming from a building near a home in the 400 block of Dreibelbis Station Road in Greenwich Township, near I-78.
Virginville Fire Chief Mark Richards said it seemed like a controlled burn got out of control. He tells 69 News a fire marshal is investigating.
"We did have about 2,000 gallons between a mixture of heating oil and fuel inside the main building, which was causing a lot of issues," Richards said.
He told 69 News tankers and a hazmat team had to be brought in. According to the chief, first responders heard some explosions from drums popping off as the fuel heated up.
Mervin Smith lives nearby and said he saw fire trucks responding around 2 p.m. He went to see what was going on.
"I looked up and had seen a lot of smoke, and I walked into there and it just went 'boom,' and the flames shot up higher than that tree there," said Smith.
He saw a building on fire and first responders from Berks and Lehigh counties rushing in.
"I got all scared, you know what I mean." Smith said. "You see something like that, you almost fear for your own place."
The black smoke could be seen from miles away.
Initial reports of the fire came in around 2 p.m. Multiple fire departments from Berks County and a Lehigh County Special Operations truck responded.
The fire chief said nobody was injured. He said brush and trees caught on fire as well.
"We did ask for a couple brush trucks to come in to extinguish those fires," Richards said.
Mike Stephens said he noticed a plume of smoke from his home nearby as he was about to fly his drone for practice.
"I was concerned it was one of our neighbors," Stephens said. "A house is on fire or possibly a mountain fire coming up the hill."
He said he knew it was something major.
"I'm just glad everybody is OK," Stephens said. "The first responders were magnificent."