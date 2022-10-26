HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Reading Fightin Phils have received more aid in their efforts to upgrade the team's 61-year-old city-owned ballpark.

The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that it has awarded the R-Phils an additional $2 million in state funding.

The money will be put toward the cost of bringing FirstEnergy Stadium up to Major League Baseball standards before the MLB's opening day deadline in 2023.

The work, which began after the Fightins' 2022 season, includes the construction of a 2-story building behind the outfield wall. That will house the home and visiting teams' clubhouses, a women's locker room, batting tunnels, a weight room, and team laundry facilities. It will also provide indoor event space when it's not being used for baseball.

"It is my honor to keep one of the greatest organizations, the Fightin Phils, right where it belongs, here in Reading," state Rep. Mark Rozzi said in a news release announcing the state funding. "The Reading Phils are a crucial component of Berks County culture and serve as a major economic boost for our area, so I'm proud to bring $2 million home to benefit this staple in our community."

The state previously committed $7.5 million to the project. Reading contributed $4.5 million and Berks County chipped in $3 million. The city and county's money came from their respective shares of federal American Rescue Plan funding. The team also put $3 million toward the project.