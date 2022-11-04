EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has gotten the call to respond to the scene of a 2-alarm house fire in Berks County.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.

One of Exeter's responding fire officers reported seeing smoke from about a mile from the scene.

Officials on the scene have not yet released any additional information.

Fire police have closed Church Lane Road between Oley Turnpike and Dautrich roads.

