MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - People in Maidencreek Township, Berks County, may have a chance to share their thoughts about a proposed warehouse on Route 222.

A second public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Fleetwood Area High School.

A developer wants to build a 930,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 222 near the Schaeffer Road roundabout.

We're told the public will have a chance to comment once all testimony related to the proposal has been completed.