READING, Pa. — A second suspect charged in the killing of a teenager in Reading earlier this year is now in custody.
Alexander Peguero-Severino is locked up in the Berks County Jail without bail on charges that include first- and third-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Peguero-Severino had been sought in the fatal shooting of Francisco Soto Jr. in the area of North 10th and Buttonwood streets on Feb. 23.
The other suspect, Robert Isaac Saintkitts, was returned last week to Berks County from New York City, where he was arrested by the police on March 16.