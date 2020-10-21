READING, Pa. - A second person is in custody in connection with a shooting in Reading that left one man dead and another injured.
The city police announced Wednesday their arrest of Devon Starr, 21, of Reading, for his alleged role in a homicide in the 1200 block of Church Street on Aug. 18.
The first suspect, Joewel Keita, 28, was arrested a few days after the homicide.
Albert Miguel Pena-Pena, 26, of Reading, died of his injuries; the other victim, whose name was not released, was expected to recover, the police said.
Investigators have not provided a motive for the shooting.