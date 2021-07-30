READING, Pa. - A house fire in Reading has now claimed two victims.
A woman rescued from the blaze Thursday morning in the 900 block of Muhlenberg Street died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest late Thursday night, according to the Berks and Lehigh county coroner's offices.
Catherine Dingle, 32, died of a combination of second- and third-degree burns over 86% of her body and smoke inhalation injuries, the Lehigh County coroner said. Her death was ruled an accident.
A 9-year-old boy also rescued from the blaze died at Reading Hospital around 11 a.m. Thursday. An autopsy showed the Amanda E. Stout elementary student died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation, the Berks coroner said.
The boy's name has not been released, but the school is offering grief counseling.
Two other kids were also rushed to the hospital, but authorities have not commented on their ages or conditions. They were being treated at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, the Berks coroner said.
A fire official had said some of the four taken to the hospital were in very critical condition, though it's not clear how many.
Firefighters struck three alarms for additional crews to the scene as they battled the fire in the row home reported shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. Several fire departments were on scene, as was a large police presence.
Investigators are still looking into what sparked the fire.