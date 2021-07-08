Spring Township fire
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Firefighters spent part of Thursday morning putting out a blaze at an apartment building in Spring Township, Berks County.

Several fire companies responded to the fire around 8 a.m. in the 2900 block of Windmill Road, off of Route 724 (Shillington Road). 

Crews struck three alarms to request additional units and manpower to the scene, as black smoke was seen coming from the second-story windows. The fire started somewhere on the second floor, got into the roof and spread, officials said.

No one was injured, but 13 tenants have to find somewhere else to stay, as the building is uninhabitable, said a fire official.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than an hour.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.