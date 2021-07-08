SPRING TWP., Pa. - Firefighters spent part of Thursday morning putting out a blaze at an apartment building in Spring Township, Berks County.
Several fire companies responded to the fire around 8 a.m. in the 2900 block of Windmill Road, off of Route 724 (Shillington Road).
Crews struck three alarms to request additional units and manpower to the scene, as black smoke was seen coming from the second-story windows. The fire started somewhere on the second floor, got into the roof and spread, officials said.
No one was injured, but 13 tenants have to find somewhere else to stay, as the building is uninhabitable, said a fire official.
Firefighters had the fire under control in less than an hour.