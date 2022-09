READING, Pa. - Three men have been arrested in Berks County after police say they agreed to meet 13 to 15 year-olds for sex.

Stephen Field of Shillington, David Capuzzi of Chester County, and Earnest Martin of Lancaster County have all been arrested.

Authorities say undercover detectives placed ads on websites used for sexual advertisements.

They say the men responded to those ads.

The men are charged with statutory sexual assault and related offenses.