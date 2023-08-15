ROBESON TWP., Pa. - A crash in Robeson Township Tuesday afternoon left one vehicle on its side and several people injured.
It happened around 5 p.m. on Route 10 northbound in the area of Moyer Road.
Robeson Township Police say the 3-vehicle crash injured several people, but all injuries appeared to be minor.
Police say a driver heading north lost control of their car and hit another car traveling south. That vehicle hit a third car.
Police say they believe the crash was caused by wet road conditions and the first car going too fast.