PENN TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man died in a crash Sunday evening.

Roger Miller, 55, was killed in the crash at Shartlesville and Lonesome Valley roads in Penn Township, right next to Jefferson Township, said the county coroner's office.

Miller, of Maidencreek Township, died at the scene, the coroner's office said.

Three cars were involved in the wreck, and state police are still investigating.