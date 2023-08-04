EXETER TWP., Pa. - Three people are in custody after police raided an Exeter Township home that authorities say was being used to distribute heroin/fentanyl.

Exeter Township Police, Berks County Detectives and the county Narcotics Task Force served the warrant Friday at a home in the 1300 block of Butter Lane.

Inside, investigators seized a quantity of heroin/fentanyl packaged for sale, a rifle, scales and various packaging materials.

Authorities say 51-year-old Christopher Smith and 42-year-old Christy Petitjean were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.

The two are currently awaiting arraignment.

Investigators say they plan to charge 34-year-old female with possession of a controlled substance.

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County were called to remove a dog from the residence.