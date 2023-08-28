READING, Pa. - Police have named three suspects they say were involved in the murder of a teenager in Reading.

One of the suspects is already in custody while the other two are still wanted. Police say they are actively looking for them.

"These are young men, they're kids to most of us, and this goes back to lifestyle and the environment that they're raised in," said Capt. Christian Rothermel with the Reading Police Department.

19-year-old Javien Perch's family reported him missing about a week before his body was found April 5 in the woods near the Reading-Alsace Township line.

Police say they obtained video that showed Perch being led by the suspects into a car. He was later shot to death.

"We were operating under the assumption until that time that he was still alive somewhere in the city, being held possibly," said Rothermel.

One of the suspects, Hector Torres, is already in jail on other charges.

"Vashon Winfield and Ansari Jalal are both free," Rothermel said. "We believe they are aware that they are wanted for this crime at this time."

Police say Perch knew the suspects "loosely through the streets."

Perch had been shot ten times. Investigators found various shell casings of different calibers around him.

"There was some kind of beef about music or rapping or something about kids in competition," said Rothermel. "Nothing that we would think would escalate to this kind of violence."

All three suspects are facing first degree murder and related charges.

Anyone with information on the location of Ansari Jalal or Vashon Winfield is asked to contact Reading Police.