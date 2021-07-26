READING, Pa. - Three people are facing charges in connection with a drug distribution and human trafficking ring in Berks County.
Hector Rivera, 50, and Dushawn Ellis, 31, both of Reading, as well as Bridget Thompson, 36, of Lancaster, are facing a long list of charges, including corrupt organizations, trafficking individuals, prostitution and more, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police on Monday.
A grand jury found the three operated a human trafficking ring in and around Reading, police said.
Investigators say Thompson was responsible for posting advertisements and communicating with customers, while Rivera and Ellis used drugs to lure some of the victims into prostitution, then control them. Customers would pay the female victims, who then turned the money over to Rivera, Ellis or Thompson, authorities allege.
“The individuals charged today manipulated and abused terrified, vulnerable young women. They put their victims’ lives at risk for a profit,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in a statement.
The investigation started in early 2020 when a confidential source gave state police information to develop several leads and identify some victims, police said. In May 2021, state police presented its case to a state investigating grand jury.
Charges against the three were filed in Reading.