Three shootings in downtown Reading Sunday left one man dead, another critically wounded and two women injured.

The first two shootings happened less than a half-hour apart early Sunday morning, but police do not believe they're related.

The first shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 100 block of North Fourth Street.

Police said the victim, 57-year-old Bruce Sellers, died at the scene.

Then shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to the area of North Third and Court streets for reports of gunfire.

A short time later, two gunshot victims arrived at Reading Hospital. A 23-year-old man was critically wounded and a 22-year-old woman suffered injuries that are not life threatening.

The violent weekend downtown continued in the evening when another person was shot in the downtown area in the 500 block of Franklin Street.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg shortly before 6 p.m. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

There's no word on whether this shooting may be tied to any of the gunfire from the early morning.

Investigators said there's no known risk to the public at this time.

Police said there's no information on suspects in all three shootings.

A couple neighbors told 69 News the shootings happened in an area of the city where they usually feel safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading Police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.