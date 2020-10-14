MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a serious crash near the Berks-Lehigh line.
Three vehicles were involved in the wreck Tuesday night on Route 222 near Topton Road in Maxatawny Township.
Just before 10 p.m., a car going north rear-ended another vehicle, sending that vehicle off the road and rolling several times, state police said.
The car then crossed into the other lane and hit an oncoming tractor-trailer, police said.
Initial reports indicated someone was trapped in the car after the crash.
The drivers of all three vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment, but state police did not comment on the extent of their injuries.
The wreck shut down a stretch of Route 222 until about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
State police are looking for witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information can call the Reading barracks at 610-378-4011.