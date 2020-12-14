LITTLE BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a horse and buggy and a dump truck killed three children and injured four others in Lancaster County on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Little Britain and Black roads in Little Britain Township, about 30 miles south of Morgantown, Berks County.
The buggy, occupied by seven children, was traveling west on Black Road when it failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Little Britain Road North, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
The truck struck the buggy on its right side.
Three of the children died at the scene; the other four victims were transported to Lancaster General Hospital and then transferred to Hershey Medical Center.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The police initially reported that four people died in the crash, but they said that turned out to be incorrect.