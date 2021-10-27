HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania lawmakers are taking aim at the permits given to a pipeline that runs through Berks and more than a dozen other counties. They want the DEP to pull the permits over concerns about water contamination.
State Rep. Dianne Herrin and Rep. Danielle Friel Otten, both Democrats who represent Chester County, and state Sen. Katie Muth, a Democrat who represents parts of Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties, are calling on the Wolf administration and the state Department of Environmental Protection to revoke project permits until the DEP permitting requirement to restore damaged private water supplies are met.
"This is 2021 in America," Muth said, "and people do not have clean drinking water."
On hand Wednesday were three people from various places across the pipeline's 17-county span who said their water supply was contaminated because of the pipeline work.
In a written statement to 69 News, DEP officials said they plan to hold Energy Transfer, the company building the pipeline, accountable and "are determining if any additional actions are appropriate at this time."
Also in a statement to 69 News, Energy Transfer said the DEP "determined that there has been no impact" to two of those three people's water supply related to the construction, and that its own investigations came to the same conclusion. Energy Transfer would not comment on the other individual's situation, as that person established legal representation. Company officials went on to say they "treat any potential impact to landowners' private water supplies with the utmost concern."
This comes on the heels of Attorney General Josh Shapiro announcing charges against Energy Transfer over alleged environmental crimes.
"The only consequences of his will be that Energy Transfer will be sentenced to fines if found guilty," said Herrin, "and they'll pay them and they'll move on and keep doing what they've been doing all along."
State Rep. Mark Gillen, a Republican who represents portions of southern Berks and northern Lancaster counties, told WFMZ's Jim Vasil in a written statement, in part, "I am appreciative of efforts to guarantee the safe delivery of natural gas that provides heat to more than half of our homes in Pennsylvania."