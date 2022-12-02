READING, Pa. — Law enforcement authorities set out seeking to arrest 27 people in connection with the operation of what they described as a large-scale drug trafficking organization. As of Friday afternoon, all but seven of them had been apprehended.

Detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced the arrests of Richard Rivera Maldonado, 49, of Exeter Township; Jason McGettigan, 25, of Norristown, Montgomery County; and Zuleslie Hernandez-Rosado, 29, of Reading.

They join the 17 people who were arrested in roundups early Thursday morning.

The suspects stand accused of dealing large quantities of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in and around Berks County, using the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS to ship the drugs to Reading from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

During their investigation, authorities said they seized 27.5 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of $2.7 million and 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl that could sell for up to $1.6 million.

The organization's leader was 46-year-old Carlos Lopez Rosado, who coordinated some deals from inside a federal prison in Schuylkill County, according to investigators.