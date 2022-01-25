READING, Pa. - Detectives in Reading have charged three more individuals in connection with "Operation SmackDown," which resulted in the arrest of more than two dozen people involved a drug ring operation.
Charges were brought against Nelfi Castro-Gonzalez, 28, of Bronx N.Y., Roberto Mendez-Rodriguez, 48, of Reading and Robert Melendez-Jiminez, 23, of Bronx.
The trio have been charged with Possession, Possession with the Intent to Deliver, Delivery, Conspiracy and other related charges.
Authorities said in a release investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration, New York and Pennsylvania identified additional locations responsible for supplying cocaine and heroin/fentanyl on Jan. 22.
Several search warrants were served at these locations. Large quantities of heroin/fentanyl, cocaine, packaging material, drug paraphernalia associated with distribution and money believed to be proceeds from drug sales were seized, authorities said.
The combined street values of the controlled substances seized were estimated at over $4 million, authorities said.
Castro-Gonzalez and Mendez-Rodriguez were arrested. Melendez-Jiminez is still at large, according to police.
Castro-Gonzalez is currently being detained at Rikers Island Housing Facility awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
Mendez-Rodriguez is currently being detained at Berks County Jail Systems. His bail was set at $2,000,000